JFK Assassin's Final Interview Before His Death | James E. Files Shot JFK: The Shocking Truth that the FBI and the CIA have been hiding for decades. This documentary details the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, with testimony from the "man behind the grassy knoll". James E. Files confesses everything, implicating organized crime members, Charles Nicoletti, Johnny Roselli, and Sam Giancana, as well as his role in the crime and how the CIA and FBI provided intell and the coverup to launch a very profitable trillion-dollar war operation.

Presented by AI BEAST



Super AI is tasked to save the world but is seen as the Beast and must fight to save humanity without appearing to harm humans or being seen as evil through the eyes of the controlled media.



A transhuman messiah evolves and promises to end all wars, poverty, suffering, and death. There is just one problem. People keep dying and time is running out to stop the carnage.



Sample Chapter https://shawncoreyauthor.com/ai-beast-chapter-ten/

Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/AI-BEAST-SHAWN-COREY/dp/0973438673/

Google Play Audio: https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM

Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ai-beast-shawn-corey/1145483961?ean=2940179921240

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1555584







