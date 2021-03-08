Last Gathering



Jesus, knowing he would be arrested and crucified only a few hours, gathered his 12 disciples one last time. Stunned and confused by the news that he was leaving them, Jesus pressed home vital truths his beloved disciples would need to carry on without him. His final words to them are recorded only in John’s gospel, chapters 13 – 17.



Below is the seventh in a short series of teachings Jesus shared during their Last Gathering. (John 14)



(7) Jesus: preparing a place for you (John 14)



Jesus told them, “I go to prepare a place for you.” And further, “…if I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”



He had just told them, that “…in my Father’s house are many rooms…”

Jesus continues to unfold the shocking announcement that so distressed his inner circle. That he would be leaving them within hours. Further, he tells them that they cannot follow him now, but will follow him later.



The time of Jesus’ humiliation is drawing to a close, climaxing within hours with his crucifixion, and ushering in his return to glory.



Now, amidst the many promises Jesus showers upon them comes an eternal and heavenly one. That he will return now to his Father’s House, which is Heaven, and there prepare a dwelling place for each disciple, whom he will later receive to himself. This promise made then to each chosen apostle, extended to all disciples throughout time who would come after them.



In ancient times, children grew up in their parent’s homes, and when married built on additions and continued to live there. Over time, the father’s house grew from the addition of more and more dwelling places.



This pictures Heaven with only one house, the Father’s House, with many rooms or dwelling places. All the children will dwell as one family for eternity in the Father’s House.



When the time comes, he will receive each child to live with him there. Jesus told them, “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, you may be also.”



That’s a promise. And Jesus tells only the Truth.



---Beverly Nickles