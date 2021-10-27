© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSING COVID19 WITH LEGENDARY INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST JON RAPPOPORT PART 1
Follow
2
Share
Report
145 views • October 27, 2021
Originally published May 25th, 2020
What Does Veteran Investigative Journalist Jon Rappaport Have to Say About CV? Join me as I interview veteran investigate journalist Jon Rappaport about the rona. We speak about China, Tests, Antibodies, Corruption, Trickery, Surveillance, Sorcery, and so much more. Rappaport is the author of Matrix Revealed.
He has covered myriad epidemics for 30 years.
You can find his brilliant work at www.nomorefakenews.com
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
___________
▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2
▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers
▶ TWITTER: @maryamhenein
▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee
▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vev4sv-george-floyd-a-multi-layered-psyop-examined.html
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
____________
Ebooks:
https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
What Does Veteran Investigative Journalist Jon Rappaport Have to Say About CV? Join me as I interview veteran investigate journalist Jon Rappaport about the rona. We speak about China, Tests, Antibodies, Corruption, Trickery, Surveillance, Sorcery, and so much more. Rappaport is the author of Matrix Revealed.
He has covered myriad epidemics for 30 years.
You can find his brilliant work at www.nomorefakenews.com
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
___________
▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2
▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers
▶ TWITTER: @maryamhenein
▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee
▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vev4sv-george-floyd-a-multi-layered-psyop-examined.html
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
____________
Ebooks:
https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.