Putin just destroyed the WEF's energy lie with this one move

Redacted, October 27, 2022
Politicians have been perverting fuel and energy supplies since way before the pandemic but it seems to be ramped up even more. Is this something we can really blame on Putin when the action of politicians can be so easily linked to energy supplies? We break through this rhetoric.
Redacted
https://redacted.inc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.