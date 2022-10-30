Create New Account
Putin just destroyed the WEF's energy lie with this one move
Data Dumper
Published 23 days ago |

Redacted, October 27, 2022


Politicians have been perverting fuel and energy supplies since way before the pandemic but it seems to be ramped up even more. Is this something we can really blame on Putin when the action of politicians can be so easily linked to energy supplies? We break through this rhetoric.


Redacted

https://redacted.inc

Keywords
energyputinwef

