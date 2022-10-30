Putin just destroyed the WEF's energy lie with this one move

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Redacted, October 27, 2022
Politicians have been perverting fuel and energy supplies since way before the pandemic but it seems to be ramped up even more. Is this something we can really blame on Putin when the action of politicians can be so easily linked to energy supplies? We break through this rhetoric.
Redacted
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