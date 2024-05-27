10th Amendment: Why the Supremacy Clause Doesn't Apply When States Opt Out

Despite what supporters of the monster state want you to believe, there are times when states push back against federal power and the supremacy clause doesn’t even apply. Learn about this powerful 10th Amendment tool called anti-commandeering.
Path to Liberty: May 27, 2024
