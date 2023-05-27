X22 REPORT Ep. 3078b - [DS] Begins The Communication Blackout Narrative, Durham Is Not The Only Game In Town

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3078b - May 26, 2023
[DS] Begins The Communication Blackout Narrative, Durham Is Not The Only Game In Town
The [DS] has lost the information war, they are trying to get it back but the people are already awake and cannot be put back to sleep. Durham is now going to be interviewed in June behind closed doors, Durham is not the only game in town. Since the [DS] is losing the information war they are now preparing to shutdown communications, the Senators already received their sat phones for this event. The information war will turn into a physical war, it will start with chaos then turn into WWIII. Trump will step in to negotiate peace, game over.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
