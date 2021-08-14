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Breaking! Baby IQ’s Dropped 21% During Covid Plandemic
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71 views • August 14, 2021
Liz Yore, Human Rights Attorney and Founder of Yore Children, explains the shocking new findings from a study out of Brown University.
https://nypost.com/2021/08/13/babies-born-during-covid-19-pandemic-have-lower-iqs-study-says/
Yore Children: https://www.yorechildren.com/
Steve Bonnon’s War Room Pandemic: https://rumble.com/vl5dn1-iqs-dramatically-dropping-during-covid.html
https://nypost.com/2021/08/13/babies-born-during-covid-19-pandemic-have-lower-iqs-study-says/
Yore Children: https://www.yorechildren.com/
Steve Bonnon’s War Room Pandemic: https://rumble.com/vl5dn1-iqs-dramatically-dropping-during-covid.html
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