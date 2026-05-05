From Admiral Trump’s Pirate Empire to Kill Gates’ Prisoner Camps: The Agenda Behind $150 Oil

The Taco Trade (where Trump chickens out on Tuesdays) is officially dead. It is now the Nacho Trade. As in, "Not a Chance" the Strait opens anytime soon. That’s because the actual agenda is not about democracy or freedom or whatever other buzzword the neocons are currently fellating. The agenda is simple: make sure the oil stops flowing.





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Intro vid: https://x.com/Phoxotic/status/2050346530247258607?s=20





WH Reporters Run

https://x.com/RT_com/status/2051399709160280279?s=20





US Military Ship being torpedoed

https://x.com/EuromaidanPR/status/2051259396353626283?s=20





Lara Trump Time Travel:

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/2049842612547289599?s=20





Project Freedom Fail lego:

https://x.com/HemmatMahdi/status/2051386469575758328?s=20





Ship Burning:

https://x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2051332771709165677?s=20





UAE Refinery:

https://x.com/RealAbyan/status/2051328134939644402?s=20





Spirit Air:

https://x.com/WallStreetMav/status/2050562953666011172?s=20





36 boosters guy

https://x.com/damienslash/status/2049848762915229881?s=20





Outro vid: https://x.com/suzamaroo/status/2050393784903454942?s=20



