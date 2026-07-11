Prophetic Word The Viper and the Vapor 2026-07-11 (with music)

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Prophetic word singing with guitar.
The transcript to read along is embedded in the video and also available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2026-07-11-the-viper-and-the-vapor/
If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5 (mostly nature)