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IS THERE A CONNECTION BETWEEN 5G AND COVID-19? A CONVERSATION WITH BEVERLY RUBIK, PHD, PART 1
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Solari Report

SolariReport

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Special Solari Report: Future Science Series:

By Ulrike Granögger
Dr. Beverly Rubik, biophysicist and founder of the Institute for Frontier Science, and Dr. Robert Brown, radiologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, recently published a critically important paper analyzing existing evidence for an influence of wireless communication radiation, including 5G, as a toxic environmental factor in the spread and severity of Covid-19.

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protesthealing5gmicrowavesstudysafetyaustraliatechnocracyprotocoltotal controlcovidsolari reportcrowd controlfive gsolarireportfrontier sciencedr robert brownenergy fielddr beverly rubik
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