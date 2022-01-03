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Keep Dreaming Or Start Acting.
Real Reset
Real Reset
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20 views • January 03, 2022
So here you have it. The choice is ours: we can keep complaining about how crazy the world is, dreaming and hoping that something will change, imagining how it could be better, or we can start doing something about it, even if it sounds impossible. Remember that the system has brainwashed and conditioned us to think that way, that the idea of changing everything from scratch and creating a new nation would be absurd. So, think about it, don't you want to start something truly incredible?
Don't you think it is worth trying, even if you are skeptical?

Credits to:
T&H - Inspiration & Motivation: Did We See It? - John Lennon's Final Message to Humanity
https://www.youtube.com/c/tradgedyandhope/videos
The Kiffness: A Song for Shell Oil (John Lennon - Imagine Reimagined) // Save South Africa's Wild Coast- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFy846QdKs3LbLgBpSqPcdg

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