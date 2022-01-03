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Keep Dreaming Or Start Acting.
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20 views • January 03, 2022
So here you have it. The choice is ours: we can keep complaining about how crazy the world is, dreaming and hoping that something will change, imagining how it could be better, or we can start doing something about it, even if it sounds impossible. Remember that the system has brainwashed and conditioned us to think that way, that the idea of changing everything from scratch and creating a new nation would be absurd. So, think about it, don't you want to start something truly incredible?
Don't you think it is worth trying, even if you are skeptical?
Credits to:
T&H - Inspiration & Motivation: Did We See It? - John Lennon's Final Message to Humanity
https://www.youtube.com/c/tradgedyandhope/videos
The Kiffness: A Song for Shell Oil (John Lennon - Imagine Reimagined) // Save South Africa's Wild Coast- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFy846QdKs3LbLgBpSqPcdg
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Don't you think it is worth trying, even if you are skeptical?
Credits to:
T&H - Inspiration & Motivation: Did We See It? - John Lennon's Final Message to Humanity
https://www.youtube.com/c/tradgedyandhope/videos
The Kiffness: A Song for Shell Oil (John Lennon - Imagine Reimagined) // Save South Africa's Wild Coast- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFy846QdKs3LbLgBpSqPcdg
Please support us:
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/realreset
GoGetFunding: https://gogetfunding.com/real-reset/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/realreset
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/realreset
Donate via PayPal, Credit Card, Crypto or Bank Transfer: https://real-reset.com/donate/
Our website: https://real-reset.com
Information about 'FREE NATION': https://real-reset.com/free-nation
Pre-register for Citizenship in 'FREE NATION': https://real-reset.com/citizenship
You can join our Forum: https://forum.real-reset.com
You can find all other projects at: https://real-reset.com/projects
You can also find us on:
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/823059538564317
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RealResetNow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/real_reset
Telegram Group: https://t.me/Real_Reset
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/Real_Reset_Channel
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Real_Reset
Reddit Community: https://www.reddit.com/r/RealReset
Our Other Video Channels:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpa23jA7ihwL0VMm7igFAA
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RealReset
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/realreset
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RealReset
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