The CDC Failed to Code and Report Those Who Died of Cardiac Arrest 5 Minutes After Covid Injection In Early 2021



69 year old George Baron died from cardiac arrest 5 minutes after his Covid "Vaccination"," never left the clinic, and he was still not given the ICD code for death from the vaccination.



There are more of these cases than any of us have time to go through but they were ignored and unreported by the CDC.

Source @Covid Vaccine Adverse Reactions

