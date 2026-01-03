© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The CDC Failed to Code and Report Those Who Died of Cardiac Arrest 5 Minutes After Covid Injection In Early 2021
69 year old George Baron died from cardiac arrest 5 minutes after his Covid "Vaccination"," never left the clinic, and he was still not given the ICD code for death from the vaccination.
There are more of these cases than any of us have time to go through but they were ignored and unreported by the CDC.
Source @Covid Vaccine Adverse Reactions
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!