9/11 LIVESTREAM AND ONLINE COURSE

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/quickupdate/
James joins you today for a quick update to let you know about a 9/11 Global Livestream that he'll be taking part in this weekend and a course that he'll be teaching at Renegade University in November.