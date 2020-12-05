BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Transhumanism is a Trap
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
165 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
172 views • December 05, 2020

I've had a real change of mind on Transhumanists. Transhumanists are proposing the mother of all revolutions, we should be very wary of this. But what initially attracted me to transhumanism is what I hope may redeem it. Here, in the spirit of transhumanism, I offer a radical solution to the irreconcilable differences that they have with billions of us...


2:57 A violent ideology

6:33 Transhumanists want to be gods

9:31 Revolutions aren’t worth it

14:01 Human rights for robots?

24:50 Do robots deserve freedom?

30:35 AI in the Darwinian world

32:15 Post-human sex

34:15 Transhumanism = Communism

39:52 Transhumanists: Go to Mars!


Read 📑 Everything Mentioned Here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/transhumanism-is-trap


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership


Support My Work

My books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Substack

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee/LBRY

https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
podcastphilosophyfuturismtranshumanismdemocidetranshumanistshugo de garisthe transhumanist wagertranshuman revolutionnikola danaylovtranshumanism vs communismrobot rightspost-human sex
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Coco Somers
ACC Statement Urges Doctors to Prescribe Exercise for Heart Health

ACC Statement Urges Doctors to Prescribe Exercise for Heart Health

Coco Somers
Could an ancient fermented superfood be the answer to spike protein damage?

Could an ancient fermented superfood be the answer to spike protein damage?

Willow Tohi
Meta-Analysis Ranks Yoga First for Sleep; Lead Over Walking Is Not Statistically Conclusive

Meta-Analysis Ranks Yoga First for Sleep; Lead Over Walking Is Not Statistically Conclusive

Morgan S. Verity
DeepSeek Co-Designs Huawei AI Chips as DHS Orders Its Removal From Federal Systems

DeepSeek Co-Designs Huawei AI Chips as DHS Orders Its Removal From Federal Systems

Chase Codewell
Meta-Analysis Links Lower Brain Choline to Anxiety Disorders

Meta-Analysis Links Lower Brain Choline to Anxiety Disorders

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy