Transhumanism is a Trap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've had a real change of mind on Transhumanists. Transhumanists are proposing the mother of all revolutions, we should be very wary of this. But what initially attracted me to transhumanism is what I hope may redeem it. Here, in the spirit of transhumanism, I offer a radical solution to the irreconcilable differences that they have with billions of us...
2:57 A violent ideology
6:33 Transhumanists want to be gods
9:31 Revolutions aren’t worth it
14:01 Human rights for robots?
24:50 Do robots deserve freedom?
30:35 AI in the Darwinian world
32:15 Post-human sex
34:15 Transhumanism = Communism
39:52 Transhumanists: Go to Mars!
Read 📑 Everything Mentioned Here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/transhumanism-is-trap
Confused?
Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Substack
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
on Gab
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee/LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.