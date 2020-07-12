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Survivors Ch. 15 Assassins?
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8 views • July 12, 2020
Now that they know who the Antichrist is, the radical movement of end time believers must decide whether or not to take matters into their own hands and assassinate the final world leader. Will they be able to uphold their principles in these testing times?
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