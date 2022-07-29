⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the special military operation in Ukraine - Part 2 | 29th July 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (Part 2)

❗️Bloody provocation was purposefully perpetrated by Kiev regime tonight.

▫️US-made HIMARS MLRS struck a detention centre near Elenovka, where Ukrainian servicemen, including Azov fighters, are being held.

▫️40 Ukrainian POWs were killed and 75 injured. In addition, 8 employees of detention centre were injured to varying degrees of severity.

▫️A large number of Ukrainian soldiers are now voluntarily laying down their arms, knowing the humane treatment of prisoners of war on the Russian side.

▫️This blatant provocation was committed in order to intimidate Ukrainian servicemen and prevent their surrender.

▫️The circumstances of this provocation are being investigated.





Source @MoD Russia

