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청원- WHO 발표 -pcr검사 양성 무증상자는 위양성이다!
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10 views • July 19, 2021
엉터리PCR검사 위양성자남발금지 국민청원 https://www1.president.go.kr/petitions/Temp/cqsg8F
https://www.theepochtimes.com/who-changes-ccp-virus-test-criteria-in-attempt-to-reduce-false-positives_3668064.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-01-23-2
https://www.theepochtimes.com/who-changes-ccp-virus-test-criteria-in-attempt-to-reduce-false-positives_3668064.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-01-23-2
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