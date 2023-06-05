President Trump Defends His Operation Warp Speed for mRNA Gene-Therapy Operating Systems

Former President Donald Trump isn’t backing away from his administration’s push to develop and rollout to the public the experimental mRNA gene-therapy operating systems that were injected into the bodies of hundreds of millions of people. He was asked about the pseudo vaccines during a campaign event in Iowa. We will show you his response in a few minutes. Meanwhile, most Americans are opting out of getting more Covid-vaccine booster shots.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/5/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf