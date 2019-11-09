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Who Controls the US Government (2019, Hvem der kontrollerer USA's regering)
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389 views • November 09, 2019
This video shows the extensive Isreaeli and Jewish control of US institutions, not least the humiliation of the US government, and the amount of money the American tax payers pay for wars exclusively in favor of Israel.
Denne video viser den omfattende israelske og jødiske control med USA's institutioner, ikke mindst ydmygelsen af den amerikanske regering, samt mængden af penge, som amerikanske skatteydere betaler for krige udelukkende til fordel for Israel.
Denne video viser den omfattende israelske og jødiske control med USA's institutioner, ikke mindst ydmygelsen af den amerikanske regering, samt mængden af penge, som amerikanske skatteydere betaler for krige udelukkende til fordel for Israel.
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