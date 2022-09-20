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Screw The WHO - Every Country MUST Demand We Exit the WHO Right Now!
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High Hopes
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159 views • September 20, 2022

Maria Zeee


September 17, 2022


Recently the World Health Organization (WHO) invited public submissions in response to their proposed 'Pandemic Treaty' or amendments to the International Health Regulations. They demanded that citizens provide their personal ID as part of their submissions - an act that deterred many from submitting their true response to the WHO.


The proposal by the WHO is clear - every country needs to give us authority over their citizens' medical decisions, allowing us to force medical procedures on them... or else.


James Roguski is running his own campaign called, 'Screw The WHO', with true video submissions from people all over the world on what this "Treaty" really means, highlighting just how much opposition there should be to the WHO launching an all-out war on every human being and their freedom. People are encouraged to submit their videos to add to the library of people standing against this.


You can view all of the existing submissions here, with contributions from the likes of global platforms that have given a voice to all of the censored doctors and experts who have been silenced by globalists pushing this war on humanity such as Zeee Media, Del Bigtree from The Highwire, and more:


https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/screw-the-who


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Subscribe to RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:


https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ki7xh-screw-the-who-every-country-must-demand-we-exit-the-who-right-now.html


Keywords
healthmedicinewhoworld health organizationscrew the whomaria zeeepandemic treatyjames roguskiinternational health regulationspersonal id
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