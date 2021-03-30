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Covid Accords: World leaders Call for Global Pandemic Treaty
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80 views • March 30, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, we discuss the latest efforts by globalists to ensure the full vaccination of planet Earth, by instituting post-World War 2 style ‘COVID Accords.’ Vaccine passports are soon coming, with US states and the White House leading the charge. Is this the beginning of the Mark of the Beast?
Finally, we show evidence that the Western church has capitulated to the Coronavirus plan.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/30/21)
Finally, we show evidence that the Western church has capitulated to the Coronavirus plan.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/30/21)
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