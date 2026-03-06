BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Date: Mar. 6, 2026. Lesson 45-2026. Title: Eat My Flesh and Drink My Blood for Eternal Life
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus turns to John 6:53–54, where Jesus delivers one of His most arresting declarations: unless one eats the flesh of the Son of Man and drinks His blood, there is no life within. Christ presses beyond surface belief and confronts the necessity of full participation in His sacrifice. The promise is clear—whoever truly partakes of Him has eternal life and will be raised up at the last day. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore the meaning of this language, the connection between faith and union with Christ, and the assurance of resurrection anchored in the finished work of the cross.

Lesson 45-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


