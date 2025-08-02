🌨️Shorts Sydney Freezes! Rare Polar Blast Shocks Australia! ❄️🇦🇺

✅ DESCRIPTION:

Today, the city of Sydney was hit by an unusual polar cold wave, bringing rare snowfall and record-low temperatures for this time of year! 🧊

Local authorities issued emergency warnings, urging residents to stay indoors, as public transport and businesses were directly affected.

🚨 Emergency teams are now operating at maximum alert level!

