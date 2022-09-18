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GOD’S 7 DAY PLAN OF THE AGES
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
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61 views • September 18, 2022

GOD’S 7 DAY PLAN OF THE AGES

The main purpose of the Bible Chronology site is to recover the Biblical record that gives details of God's plan for the Ages. This shows that it's been fulfilled perfectly to this point and so it follows that it will be fulfilled exactly in the future.

This means that Christ will soon return to establish His 1,000-year reign on earth and so re-establish God's rule - that's what it's all about!

God had a plan from the beginning and the Bible tells us what it is. What's more, it shows us the timetable. Bible Chronology follows the unfolding of that plan as Bible events take place.

In Jewish tradition, the passover lamb is set aside for 4 days before it's killed...

“With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day.” 2 Peter 3:8   

There are exactly 4,000 reckoned years in the Chronology of Redemption between the fall of man and the death of Jesus. At the fall of man, God had a plan in place for the Lamb of God, Jesus, to redeem mankind after 4,000 years that are represented by the 4 days the passover lamb is set aside!

God laid out His Plan in creation week. On the first day light and darkness appeared, and on the fourth day the sun, moon and stars gave light to the earth.

In the Bible the sun, moon and stars are a picture of Israel. The sun was Jacob, the moon was Rachel, and the stars were the the 12 tribes of Israel. At the end of 4,000 years in the Chronology of Redemption, Jesus was born in Israel and gave light to the world! Again we see that 4 days represent 4,000 years in God's Plan.

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bible chronologygods timeline of the agesgods 7 day plan of the agesgods time key2 peter 3 8
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