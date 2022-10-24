Russia & Ukraine

February 27th, 2022

The end of this age has been foretold throughout scripture with incredible detail. Pastor Dean Odle summarizes the Seals of Revelation and the Sixth Trumpet War in connection with the wars prophecied in Ezekiel 38 & 39. Do not fear those who threaten your life here on Earth! Cling to Jesus throughout all things and abide in His will continually.

"But I will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: Fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear him." Luke 12:5