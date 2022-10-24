Russia & Ukraine

February 27th, 2022
The end of this age has been foretold throughout scripture with incredible detail. Pastor Dean Odle summarizes the Seals of Revelation and the Sixth Trumpet War in connection with the wars prophecied in Ezekiel 38 & 39. Do not fear those who threaten your life here on Earth! Cling to Jesus throughout all things and abide in His will continually.
"But I will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: Fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear him." Luke 12:5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.