RT News - January 31 2026 2PM GMT

January 31, 2026

rt.com





The Russian president's special envoy is in Miami for talks with the Trump administration ahead of trilateral negotiations in the UAE on Sunday. That's as mass blackouts hit Ukraine due to technical issues even after Moscow pauses its strikes on energy infrastructure. Protests in Minneapolis spread to other US cities with thousands of Americans marching to demand the removal of Immigration Enforcement agents from their neighbourhoods. Some of the world’s richest and most powerful people are mentioned in the latest batch of the notorious Epstein Files released by the US Justice Department.





