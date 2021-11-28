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PFIZER VACCINE UNDER MICROSCOPE - Have you seen this before? Crystals form in the contents!
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383 views • November 28, 2021
Though this is in the German language, you can see from the video which is uncut, over the duration the contents crystalize which is shocking! I think this is the pure contents and not within the blood, so what would it do to the blood?
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