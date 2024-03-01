George Galloway sends message to Labor Leader & the UK Prime Minister after his WIN in Rochdale - 'Are Two Cheeks of the Same Backside' - You Will Pay a High Price... for Catastrophe in Gaza Strip

British State Media, BBC News on Twitter/X:
"Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak are two cheeks of the same backside and they both got well and truly spanked tonight"
George Galloway sends message to Labour's leader and the prime minister after his win in Rochdale
