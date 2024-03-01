Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
George Galloway sends message to Labor Leader & the UK Prime Minister after his WIN in Rochdale - 'Are Two Cheeks of the Same Backside' - You Will Pay a High Price... for Catastrophe in Gaza Strip
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1004 Subscribers
81 views
Published Yesterday

British State Media, BBC News on Twitter/X:

"Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak are two cheeks of the same backside and they both got well and truly spanked tonight"

George Galloway sends message to Labour's leader and the prime minister after his win in Rochdale

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket