Warning From God! Let idols Go Christ is 1st! Entire Book Amos. Financial Judgement

It's Ok to have a pet just dont worship it in the place of Christ. God warned me SEVERE financial judgement. My area they worship their dogs and every household has from 2-10 Dogs most of them God warned let the idols go and showed me the Dog statue out of the vine of the earth representative of the people of the earth & not Christ. June is looking like severe especially financial judgement. Read Amos the entire book in your bible for exactly what type of judgement is AT HAND especially picking up in June. Read about the vine of the earth in your bibles. 5-16-2023.
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
Please Help our battle
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
Support Donations Here
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
David Albert Yates UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
SKYWATCH_SWFL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1
Valerich77
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1
Plant Abundance
https://www.youtube.com/@plantabundance/videos
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Chad Crawford
https://www.youtube.com/@chadcrawford1502/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.