Warning From God! Let idols Go Christ is 1st! Entire Book Amos. Financial Judgement

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It's Ok to have a pet just dont worship it in the place of Christ. God warned me SEVERE financial judgement. My area they worship their dogs and every household has from 2-10 Dogs most of them God warned let the idols go and showed me the Dog statue out of the vine of the earth representative of the people of the earth & not Christ. June is looking like severe especially financial judgement. Read Amos the entire book in your bible for exactly what type of judgement is AT HAND especially picking up in June. Read about the vine of the earth in your bibles. 5-16-2023.
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