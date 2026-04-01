📹 Iran threatens US tech companies - Trump laughs it off

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When asked by a reporter if he was concerned about Iran's threats toward US tech assets in the region, Trump responded:
💬 "With what—BB guns?"
This is how the US is losing in Iran: gross incompetence and total submission to the war machine and Netanyahu's political and religious agenda.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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