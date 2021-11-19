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The Significance of Trumpworld | Beyond the Cover
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100 views • November 19, 2021
What is Trumpworld? It is an unstoppable movement that existed prior to the Trump presidency (though under different names such as the Tea Party), that put Donald Trump in the White House, that will continue to exist long after Trump is no longer on the political scene, and that will make America great again. “Trumpworld” is also a special “bookazine” collector’s edition of The New American. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” publisher Dennis Behreandt discusses with host Gary Benoit both Trumpworld and the “Trumpworld” collector’s edition.
To order the “Trumpworld” collector’s edition, click here: https://shopjbs.org/product/trumpworld-pb-bookazine/
To subscribe to The New American, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
To order the “Trumpworld” collector’s edition, click here: https://shopjbs.org/product/trumpworld-pb-bookazine/
To subscribe to The New American, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
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