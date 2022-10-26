Tough Times for the Fake Meat Industry
• Beyond Meat announced a 19% workforce reduction this month amid steepening revenue declines:
https://investors.beyondmeat.com/news-releases/news-release-details/beyond-meatr-targets-cash-flow-positive-operations-within-second
• McDonald's shelved plans to introduce a McPlant burger nationally:
https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/meatpacker-jbs-close-us-plant-based-foods-business-planterra-2022-10-03/
• Brazil's JBS is closing Planterra Foods, its U.S. plant-based meat business:
https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/meatpacker-jbs-close-us-plant-based-foods-business-planterra-2022-10-03/
• Canada's Maple Leaf Foods has whittled its plant-based meat division:
https://www.fooddive.com/news/maple-leaf-cuts-greenleaf-division-plant-based/629146/
• Impossible Foods laid off 6% of employees
🔗 Source:
https://www.axios.com/2022/10/25/tough-times-for-plant-based-meat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.