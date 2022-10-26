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Tough Times for the Fake Meat Industry
• Beyond Meat announced a 19% workforce reduction this month amid steepening revenue declines:
https://investors.beyondmeat.com/news-releases/news-release-details/beyond-meatr-targets-cash-flow-positive-operations-within-second
• McDonald's shelved plans to introduce a McPlant burger nationally:
https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/meatpacker-jbs-close-us-plant-based-foods-business-planterra-2022-10-03/
• Brazil's JBS is closing Planterra Foods, its U.S. plant-based meat business:
https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/meatpacker-jbs-close-us-plant-based-foods-business-planterra-2022-10-03/
• Canada's Maple Leaf Foods has whittled its plant-based meat division:
https://www.fooddive.com/news/maple-leaf-cuts-greenleaf-division-plant-based/629146/
• Impossible Foods laid off 6% of employees
🔗 Source:
https://www.axios.com/2022/10/25/tough-times-for-plant-based-meat