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PROPHECY UPDATE APR 25, 2021 - 36 ROCKETS FIRED FROM GAZA
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10 views • April 25, 2021
36 rockets fired from Gaza, Syrian missile nearly hit nuclear facility in Southern Israel …. Biden set to sign new Iran nuclear deal …. Magog invasion coming soon over Syria
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