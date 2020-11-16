Fauci To America: 'Do What You're Told!'

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In a recent interview the newly resurgent Covid guru Dr. Anthony Fauci laid down the iron fist: I know we have an independent spirit in the US, he said, but now's the time to do what you're told! That is always the refrain from authoritarians. President Trump's coronavirus advisor, Dr. Scott Atlas, takes a very different approach. Also today, the unbearable coronavirus hypocrisy of our "leaders." And...vaccine news: should we cheer?