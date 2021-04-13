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J&J Jab Put On Hold! How Many More Will Need To Die Before People See?
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231 views • April 13, 2021
Announced today the J&J jab will be put on pause for a couple days due to blood clots. This sounds an awful lot like the issues with Astra! Lets dig in!
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Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-halts-use-jnj-covid-jab-after-6-cases-deadly-rare-blood-clots-identified
https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/post/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
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Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
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Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-halts-use-jnj-covid-jab-after-6-cases-deadly-rare-blood-clots-identified
https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/post/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine
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https://www.wdio.com/wdioimages/repository/2021-04/johnson-johnson-logo-vaccine.jpg
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