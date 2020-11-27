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Excuse for Trump? NO, What's YOUR Excuse for Voting for an Alzheimer's Patient?
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114 views • November 27, 2020
Elitist leftist Democrats are asking for excuses to try to figure out why people could've possibly voted for Donald Trump? That's not a real question, is it? A side of his venturing onto North Korean soil to meet with Kim Jong-un, presiding over a booming economy until Covid, Destroying Isis, sending Iran reeling, lowering taxes, and getting rid of critical race theory, The real question is how in the world anyone could've voted for an Alzheimer's patient to leave the United States, and an unlikable woman who caves under the slightest bit of pressure.
That is the real question!
#explainyourself #joeBiden #alzheimers
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
That is the real question!
#explainyourself #joeBiden #alzheimers
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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