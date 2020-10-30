TRUTHIVERSE EPISODE 15 - HOW ENGINEERED PANDEMICS AND POVERTY PROFIT THE ELITE WITH ALISON MCDOWELL

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BrendanDMurphyOfficial
119 subscribers
Listen to all episodes at http://truthiverse.com - Alison McDowell is "just" a mum and blogger - who happens to be one of the world's most articulate and incisive analysts of the globalist agenda. Tapping into her deep research into powerful think tanks such as the World Economic Forum and monolithic Silicon Valley interests, Alison and I break down the long-planned Fourth Industrial Revolution - also known as the "Great Reset".
She outlines the framework for total forced digitalisation of every facet of human life, medical tyranny, global poverty management run by Wall Street and the Corporatocracy, and how covid-19 is merely the trigger for enacting a long-planned dystopian vision for the future where real humanity is but a memory - and we are surveilled and controlled within an inch of our lives. Alison's perspective is thoroughly researched and articulately elucidated.
This is information and perspective that the human race needs if it wants to avoid self-destruction at the murderous hands of Technocracy and take another path. I wish I was exaggerating.
Alison McDowell's Story
Alison McDowell is a mother and an independent researcher in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She blogs at the intersection of race, finance, and technology at [wrenchinthegears.com](http://wrenchinthegears.com/).
What began as an effort to slow the privatization of public education in her city evolved into an investigation of globalized poverty management, euphemistically known as social impact investing. After spending several years researching predatory educational-technologies, Alison began to dig into a new form of capitalism - biocapitalism or stakeholder capitalism, where humans are transformed into data commodities.
You'll Learn:
- How healthcare, housing, and education are being weaponized
- Who is turning schools into private for-profit data centres
- Why we MUST NOT allow the Fourth Industrial Revolution or "Great Reset" to happen
- How Silicon Valley and the "Elite" are converting the poor into profitable commodities
- What Agenda 21, Sustainable Development, and the World Economic Forum have in common
- The looming danger of stakeholder capitalism a.k.a. poverty management capitalism
- How the Internet of Things, 5G, cloud computing, blockchain and smart cities tie in together
- How the Technocrats are harvesting our children's biometric and behavioural data through virtual reality tech
- Why UNICEF doesn't want children to grow up in the natural/real world
- How doctors are being set up as the new jailers under the New Normal - and WHY
...and much, MUCH more.
This has to be one of THE most disturbing - and yet IMPORTANT - interviews I've ever done. Humanity is in dire straits and this information is crucial if we are to prevent what's planned for us.
Please subscribe, drop a review, and *share* this information widely.
Thanks in advance for supporting the nascent emergence of deep human self-awareness - and the peace, truth, and beauty this will bring.
About Brendan D. Murphy
A Truth Addict and Freedom Hacker for the better part of 2 decades now, Brendan D. Murphy has been a stalwart advocate of humanity in the war on consciousness, as he has helped educate, awaken, and inspire thousands of people around the world. Author of the monumental masterpiece (as dubbed by several readers) "The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality - Book 1" and co-founder of the censorship-free Fedbook alternative - Trooth network - Brendan's life revolves entirely around creating a better, freer, healthier world for all humans.
Buy the book: https://brendandmurphy.com/the-grand-illusion/
Watch the Evolve Yourself Masterclass: http://evolveyourself.live
Join Trooth.network: http://trooth.network/