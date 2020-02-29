© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bloomberg - You Don't Have A Clue!
Follow
8
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
655 views • February 29, 2020
Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has publicly stated “I could teach anybody, even people in this room, no offense intended, to be a farmer.”
Michael Bloomberg, you have no clue what it takes to be a farmer in this great country!
Please comment, subscribe and share!
Take home a piece of the ranch with BEEF JERKY @ https://ourwyominglife.com/shop/
Michael Bloomberg, you have no clue what it takes to be a farmer in this great country!
Please comment, subscribe and share!
Take home a piece of the ranch with BEEF JERKY @ https://ourwyominglife.com/shop/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.