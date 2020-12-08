Miles Guo: U.S.’ strategy towards China is to destroy everything (military related) of CCP inside of CCP China or at its door; CCP is not capable to defend against the U.S.

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12.6 郭先生直播（节选）：美国对中共的战略是以其人之道还治其人之身；中共国防御系统不堪一击，只能用低廉的病毒攻击朱利安尼先生和为正义而战的勇士们；请国内战友们注意三件事：粮食、信息、注意听路德节目
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