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RT News - June 12 2026 3PM GMT
thedeadgene
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June 12, 2026

rt.com



A deal in the making. The final agreement is being ironed out according to Tehran, highlighting its core interests must be fulfilled, while Donald Trump says the war is already over. While the US has spent a fortune waging foreign wars, inflation skyrockets in America, with Donald Trump saying he loves the numbers. But he suggests that when the conflict is over prices will drop like a rock. Anger brews in Armenia, with the opposition demanding the country goes back to the polls, accusing the incumbent PM of political persecution and election fraud.


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