RT News - June 12 2026 3PM GMT

June 12, 2026

rt.com









A deal in the making. The final agreement is being ironed out according to Tehran, highlighting its core interests must be fulfilled, while Donald Trump says the war is already over. While the US has spent a fortune waging foreign wars, inflation skyrockets in America, with Donald Trump saying he loves the numbers. But he suggests that when the conflict is over prices will drop like a rock. Anger brews in Armenia, with the opposition demanding the country goes back to the polls, accusing the incumbent PM of political persecution and election fraud.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://gab.com/thedeadgene