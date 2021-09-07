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FDA ACTING COMMISSIONER, JANET WOODCOCK GETS CAUGHT OUT ON HER CELLPHONE
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300 views • September 07, 2021
FDA Acting Commissioner, Janet Woodcock gets caught out on her cellphone after being asked a serious question on corporate liability.
The FDA receives 75% of its funding from big pharma plus substantial amounts from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
A previous commissioner joined Pfizer and is probably laughing all the way to the bank.
This is how the Revolving-Door Syndrome works.
https://www.biopharmadive.com/news/former-fda-head-gottlieb-to-join-pfizer-board/557825/
The FDA receives 75% of its funding from big pharma plus substantial amounts from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
A previous commissioner joined Pfizer and is probably laughing all the way to the bank.
This is how the Revolving-Door Syndrome works.
https://www.biopharmadive.com/news/former-fda-head-gottlieb-to-join-pfizer-board/557825/
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