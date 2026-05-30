💣Prof. Marandi exposes US attacks on Iran during peace talks - "US is a deceitful regime & cannot be trusted"

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💣 Deceit as pattern: Prof. Marandi exposes US attacks on Iran during peace talks
Donald Trump conspired with Israel to attack Iran while negotiations were underway during the 12-day war, and did the same at the start of the recent hostilities, says Iranian political analyst Mohammad Marandi.
💬 "So the Iranians are under no illusion that the United States is a deceitful regime and cannot be trusted—and that is why Iran's Armed Forces are fully prepared for a restart of the war," he states.