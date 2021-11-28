Reason For The Plandemic? You Decide.

This all has to do with the upcoming 'Event.' Search online for 'The Event - Ascension'. It talks about the transformation of all life into the 5th dimension. The Maya called it "The end of the world as we know it.' Christians call it the Rapture.Has anyone noticed that for years, especially since the lockdown, the skies are all this dull grey color? Look at news reports from around the world and take notice of the skies. You'll notice they are virtually IDENTICAL. They are all COVERED with artificial dark clouds! I've included very strange photos of the Moon at the bottom. The FACT that the Moon is flaring up is one of the SIGNS they told us about! They're using the clouds to hide the signs in the skies of the coming Ascension event. That's why the sky is always this shit grey color. Yes, pay attention to what the ancients said. They said a shift would occur, and we would be ascending into the 5th dimension. Lots of things are beginning to happen in the skies! Why do you think they've wanted you INDOORS most of the past year?? It's because they don't want you to see what's ocurring in the skies! Your DNA is the key. GAMMA radiation changes it! TONS of GAMMA radiation is heading down to us from the Sun. This DIVINE light is to TRANSFORM our DNA NATURALLY! The gamma rays coming from the Sun are being blocked by the chemtrails and artificial clouds. This is the reason our skies look the way they do. This is the reason for the lockdowns. They plan to vaccinate you against the coming flash of Natural, Divine Gamma Radiation! They are trying to circumvent the natural evolution of humankind! Keep your eyes on the Moon a DAY AFTER a FULL MOON! Between 9-930pm is when both pictures were taken. Photograph the Moon! Make it public! The sky will probably be obscured by artificial clouds, or an artificial snowstorm if you are in the North. The artificial clouds/inclement weather is WEATHER MODIFICATION, and they're moving in lock-step with the anomalies in the sky! There are things happening in the skies and they've got us all looking the other way!! Much peace and LOVE!Please see my videos on the subject!