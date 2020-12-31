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CONGRESS BEING TAKEN OVER BY CHINA -
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31 views • December 31, 2020
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
https://www.minds.com/diabolical_vaccination_industry/
GOVERNMENT CREATED TERRORISM
CRIMINAL AMERICAN, GERMAN AND OTHER EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS – IN COLLABORATION WITH BIO-MED CORPORATIONS AND CHINA – MUTILATING & MURDERING MILLIONS OF THEIR OWN CITIZENS
AMERICAN, GERMAN, AND OTHER WESTERNIZED COUNTRIES - GOVERNMENTS CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES WITH BIO-MED CORPORATIONS AND COMMUNIST CHINA 11 EXCERPTS
– MUTILATING & MURDERING MILLIONS OF THEIR OWN CITIZENS
https://www.minds.com/diabolical_vaccination_industry/
GOVERNMENT CREATED TERRORISM
CRIMINAL AMERICAN, GERMAN AND OTHER EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS – IN COLLABORATION WITH BIO-MED CORPORATIONS AND CHINA – MUTILATING & MURDERING MILLIONS OF THEIR OWN CITIZENS
AMERICAN, GERMAN, AND OTHER WESTERNIZED COUNTRIES - GOVERNMENTS CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES WITH BIO-MED CORPORATIONS AND COMMUNIST CHINA 11 EXCERPTS
– MUTILATING & MURDERING MILLIONS OF THEIR OWN CITIZENS
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