Quo Vadis





Dec 8, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 5, 2023.





Dear children, I am your Mother and I love you.





I ask you to be of My Son Jesus and everywhere try to bear witness to your faith.





You are precious to the Lord.





Do not allow the things of the world to move you away from the path of salvation.





Be men and women of prayer, for only then will you be great in the Eyes of God.





You live in the time of doubts and uncertainties.





Trust in the Lord. In Him is your victory.





Pray for the Church of My Jesus.





The true mission of the Church is to prepare souls for Heaven; It is to proclaim the truth and never make an alliance with enemies.





When there is no true charity, souls run the risk of becoming spiritually blind.





Do not forget: In everything, God in the first place.





In God there is no half-truth.





Onward without fear!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





When you feel weak, seek strength in the Words of My Jesus and in the Eucharist.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to the victory.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on March 26th, 2022:





Dear children, do not forget: in everything, God first.





If man’s desire comes from an evil heart, he will not have God’s Blessing.





Tell everyone that when God speaks, He wants to be heeded.





Do not delay in answering the Lord’s Call.





Pray.





Only by the strength of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come.





Turn to Jesus.





Your victory is in Him.





Turn away from the world, and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created.





Repent of your sins and seek the Mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of confession.





The spiritual cure for humanity is in confession and in the Eucharist.





You are heading toward a future in which the treasures of the Church will be abandoned and great spiritual blindness will spread everywhere.





This is a time of grace for your lives.





Do not fold your arms.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for allowing Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4xc9l1N9lU