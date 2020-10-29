The David Knight Show (29October20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show



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29Oct20 Full Show



Topics by timecode







— 00:04:17 China tests entire city — 4.7 MILLION, only 138 ASYMPTOMATIC cases — locks everything down. This is the Dark Winter plan for everyone.



— 00:13:40 Doctor explains why COVID death rate is so LOW



— 00:22:05 Texas to deploy National Guard to cities for election chaos, judge requires TX voters to wear masks to vote



— 00:34:20 The case for charging Fauci as a bioweapon war criminal



— 00:43:05 Scotland wants to police “hate speech” inside homes and they intend to use school children to report parents



— 00:55:29 Gates Foundation behind the most authoritarian lockdown yet



— 01:10:29 Video: Biden Train of Thought has DERAILED



— 01:13:13 Tucker Carlson reports Hunter Biden documents stolen from carrier



— 01:27:42 90% of those who support either Trump or Biden believe the country will imploded if their candidate loses. They’re both right about that. Both candidates are only looking after THEIR family’s interest. Who’s looking after your family’s interest?



— 01:45:22 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, what’s behind the coming financial reset, a new digital global currency