3 Lies Men Say to Women

Wait a minute. Men lie to women? This is highly irregular, and dare I say, blasphemous to even suggest!



Of course, I am being sarcastic. We all know that a lot of men out there lie to women, but it is worthwhile to know some of the most common lies.



That’s where I come in.



Are there only 3? Yeah, probably. The odds are good that these are the only 3 lies any man could ever tell a woman.



Again with the sarcasm.



I’m not normally like this. I don’t know what has come over me.



Wait. Is that another lie? Uh oh… I better stop while I’m ahead.



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Until next time, my friends.