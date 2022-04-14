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3 Lies Men Say to Women
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178 views • April 14, 2022
Wait a minute. Men lie to women? This is highly irregular, and dare I say, blasphemous to even suggest!
Of course, I am being sarcastic. We all know that a lot of men out there lie to women, but it is worthwhile to know some of the most common lies.
That’s where I come in.
Are there only 3? Yeah, probably. The odds are good that these are the only 3 lies any man could ever tell a woman.
Again with the sarcasm.
I’m not normally like this. I don’t know what has come over me.
Wait. Is that another lie? Uh oh… I better stop while I’m ahead.
Ladies and gents, please like and subscribe if you found this video useful.
Until next time, my friends.
Of course, I am being sarcastic. We all know that a lot of men out there lie to women, but it is worthwhile to know some of the most common lies.
That’s where I come in.
Are there only 3? Yeah, probably. The odds are good that these are the only 3 lies any man could ever tell a woman.
Again with the sarcasm.
I’m not normally like this. I don’t know what has come over me.
Wait. Is that another lie? Uh oh… I better stop while I’m ahead.
Ladies and gents, please like and subscribe if you found this video useful.
Until next time, my friends.
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