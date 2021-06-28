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US Government releases UFO beg letter asking for more money
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10 views • June 28, 2021
The Department of National Intelligence says UFOs are a threat to air traffic and a possible threat to national security. However, they say they have done almost nothing to investigate this threat and need more money.
Correction: I refer to John Podesta and "Tony Podesta." This is his brother's name.
Correction: I refer to John Podesta and "Tony Podesta." This is his brother's name.
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