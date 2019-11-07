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Navy Seal - Epstein did not kill himself
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168 views • November 07, 2019
Navy Seal - Epstein did not kill himself
Former Navy Seal has unexpected ending to his PSA about military working dogs
https://twitter.com/kbq225/status/1190795004333215744/video/1
https://www.thedailysheeple.com/watch-former-navy-seal-has-unexpected-ending-to-his-psa-about-military-working-dogs/
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Jesse Watters was covering the story of the media’s meltdown over President Donald Trump’s tweet with the photoshop of Conan the hero military dog getting a medal with a paw on it.
He had former Navy Seal and dog trainer Mike Ritland on as a guest. But he may not have counted on what Ritland was about to say.
Former Navy Seal has unexpected ending to his PSA about military working dogs
https://twitter.com/kbq225/status/1190795004333215744/video/1
https://www.thedailysheeple.com/watch-former-navy-seal-has-unexpected-ending-to-his-psa-about-military-working-dogs/
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Jesse Watters was covering the story of the media’s meltdown over President Donald Trump’s tweet with the photoshop of Conan the hero military dog getting a medal with a paw on it.
He had former Navy Seal and dog trainer Mike Ritland on as a guest. But he may not have counted on what Ritland was about to say.
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