Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #33 (Guest Trina Felber)

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#primallifeorganics #atlanticundergroundpodcast
Note* (Chris's audio is a bit low at start)
Today’s guest is Trina Felber.Trina is the Creator and CEO of Primal Life Organics, a premier, all-natural dental care company that focuses on oral health as the gateway to internal health. She believes that the antiseptic products we use in our mouths are doing more harm than good! After more than 25 years as a registered nurse, Trina has transitioned into an oral health expert. She created natural products to biohack your dental health for stronger, cleaner, whiter teeth and improved overall health.
If you are interested in any of the dirty mouth natural oral health products mentioned in the podcast click the link below. (The link is an affiliate link so we will receive a small commission on any purchases)
https://www.idevaffiliate.com/32863/779.html
Dental Detox Kit: https://www.idevaffiliate.com/32863/idevaffiliate.php?id=779&;url=710
LED Teeth Whitener: https://www.idevaffiliate.com/32863/idevaffiliate.php?id=779&;url=711
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The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.
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